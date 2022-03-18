Ravens agree to terms with DL Michael Pierce

The Baltimore Ravens saw a familiar face spurn them on Thursday in outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith. The former Green Bay Packers star backed out of an initially agreed upon four-year, $35 million dollar deal, leaving Baltimore to put together the pieces after they thought they were adding a top pass rusher to their defense.

However, the “departure” of Smith didn’t deter the Ravens from making another solid addition. On Thursday evening, it was reported and then announced by the team that former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce agreed to terms with Baltimore on a three-year, $16.5 million deal.

Source: Former #Vikings DT Michael Pierce is going to the #Ravens on a 3-year, $16.5M deal. Back where he started. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

We’ve agreed to terms with Michael Pierce on a three-year contract. WELCOME HOME @mikepierce_97 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/xGmJMXQdEr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 17, 2022

Pierce only played in one full season with the Vikings due to opting out of the 2020 season. In four years with the Ravens, he totaled 151 tackles with three and a half sacks. In his only season in Minnesota, Pierce played in eight games and totaled 20 tackles with three sacks. If Pierce can stay healthy, the Baltimore defensive line will get a big boost. He seemingly will replace fellow defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the Ravens’ roster, although it’s still possible that the veteran returns at the right price.