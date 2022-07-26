Free agent running back Corey Clement has agreed to terms with the Ravens, his agent, Sunny Shah, announced on social media.

The Ravens worked out Clement and Wayne Gallman on Monday.

The Ravens needed help at the position with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both beginning training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. Both are rehabbing ACL tears that kept them out of last season.

Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary also are on the roster at the position.

Clement appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys last season, totaling 33 carries for 140 yards and catching six passes for 29 yards with a touchdown. He also averaged 19.5 yards on 11 kick returns.

He has played 63 games in five seasons, recording 239 touches for 1,164 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ravens agree to terms with Corey Clement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk