Ravens agree to 2-year, $7.5 million contract extension with DT Michael Pierce

glenn erby
·1 min read

In a move that could help potentially absorb the loss of Patrick Madubuike, Baltimore has agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension with defensive tackle, Michael Pierce.

The 31-year old has 37 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries this season.

