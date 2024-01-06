Ravens agree to 2-year, $7.5 million contract extension with DT Michael Pierce
In a move that could help potentially absorb the loss of Patrick Madubuike, Baltimore has agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension with defensive tackle, Michael Pierce.
The Ravens and starting DT Michael Pierce have agreed to a 2-year, $7.5M contract extension through the 2025 season, per source.
The 31-year old has 37 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries this season.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 6, 2024
The 31-year old has 37 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries this season.