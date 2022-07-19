Should Ravens be AFC North favorites? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss if the Baltimore Ravens should be AFC North favorites. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's player rating in "Madden 23" caused a bit of a stir Monday, and even Tom Brady reacted to the situation.
Camille Kostek joins Gronk's agent Drew Rosenhaus in betting on his return to the NFL.
Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel explains how he knew Nnamdi Asomugha was overrated when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles
Asante Samuel just can't resist criticizing Bill Belichick, especially when it comes to the most popular debate about the Patriots dynasty.
The world has changed dramatically in recent years when it comes to attitudes regarding marijuana. When running back Ricky Williams entered the NFL in 1999, viewpoints and laws were very different. But players still used marijuana then, as they do now, to manage pain. Williams shared two stories with USA Today regarding marijuana use during [more]
Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested Friday and charged with burglary with intent to rape, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports citing Harris County court records. Anderson, who is free on bond, is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday. “We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson,” the Texans said in a statement to Wilson. “We [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King interviewed Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes for a Monday column about Detroit Lions on-going franchise rebuild
Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the 49ers this season. The question is: How will he play? The 49ers constantly have expressed their faith in the second-year quarterback, but what other choice do they have? He became the team’s franchise quarterback the day the 49ers used the third overall choice on Lance in 2021. [more]
No running back in the NFC West rushed for 1,000 yards in 2021.
Former UNC football standout wide receiver and returner Ryan Switzer announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.
As the Bears head into training camp, let’s take a look at some sleepers on offense you should keep an eye out for this summer.
Who are the top prospects heading into the 2022 college football season, and how might they fit with team needs in next year's NFL draft?
A handful of players who were part of the USFL’s return to life this year have signed with NFL teams and the Steelers could be adding one after a tryout on Monday. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team had five defensive linemen in for workouts. They are Doug Costin, Freedom Akinmoladun, Domenique Davis, [more]
NBC's Peter King offers up some genuine Lions optimism in his latest article and projects a lot more wins in 2022
Can Samori Toure and Tariq Carpenter become special teams standouts as rookies in Green Bay?
Jalen Hurts enters his second full season as the Eagles' starting quarterback still facing questions about his future.
We're counting down the 9 most impactful players as the Eagles hope to become a Super Bowl contender as training camp nears.
The New York Giants have signed two members of their 2022 NFL draft class to rookie contracts
Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa are nothing like each other physically.
It's training camp report day for Raiders rookies