Ravens adjusting on the fly awaiting test results coming in late Monday

The Ravens and Steelers game is still up in the air, as the Ravens await their test Monday results, which should become available in the late afternoon or early evening.

As of now, the Ravens’ plan is to travel to Pittsburgh on Monday night for Tuesday’s matchup against the Steelers. But if any further players or Tier 1 personnel test positive, the game would likely be postponed again according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

Here’s where Tuesday’s game stands, per sources:



If all the #Ravens’ COVID-19 tests come back negative this afternoon, the plan is to practice and travel to Pittsburgh tonight.



If any more players or Tier 1 personnel test positive, the game most likely would be postponed again. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2020

The Ravens had their early Monday morning practice canceled by the league, which drew ire from a few Ravens on Twitter as they await the next steps from the NFL. There is snow in the forecast for Pittsburgh, which further complicates the Ravens’ travel plans to Pennsylvania.

Tuesday’s game has been postponed twice now, once from last Thursday to Sunday and then from Sunday to Tuesday. Any further postponements likely means a cancelation of the game, or postponement to a not-yet-created Week 18.

If the Ravens’ tests come back clean for the first time since Sunday, Nov. 22, then they’ll be able to travel to Pittsburgh and presumably face the Steelers with a backup-laden lineup. If there are further positive tests, the league will be thrown into another massive headache.