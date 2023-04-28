Ravens add Zay Flowers at No. 22

Hours after signing quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract, the Ravens have given Jackson another wide receiver.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is heading to Baltimore with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Between Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, the Ravens’ receiving corps will look a lot different in 2023, and Jackson has to be happy with that. Jackson has a lot of options he didn’t have last season.

If Jackson can stay healthy, there’s every reason to believe he should have one of his best seasons, and perhaps the best passing numbers of his career.

