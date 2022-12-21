Ravens add Tyler Huntley to Wednesday injury report

Lamar Jackson already appears unlikely to be back this week when the Ravens take on the Falcons, as he’s missed the first two days of practice.

But Baltimore also has an injury concern with its backup quarterback.

The Ravens added Tyler Huntley to their Wednesday practice report with a right shoulder injury. Huntley was limited in the session.

Huntley has started the last two games in Jackson’s stead, as Jackson deals with a knee injury. Huntley’s completed 70.3 percent of his passes this season for 413 yards with two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 87 yards with a touchdown.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Jackson officially did not practice. Defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) also did not participate.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest/ankle) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited.

