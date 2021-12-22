Ravens add two more players to Reserve/COVID-19 list, activate one

The Baltimore Ravens have shuffled around their roster quite a bit during the 2021 season, as they’ve dealt with countless injuries, COVID-19 and more. They’ve still managed to work their way to an 8-6 record, although they have lost three straight amidst a brutal number of losses on both sides of the ball.

On Tuesday, Baltimore announced that they placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and practice squad cornerback Kevin Toliver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list while activating practice squad wide receiver Binjimen Victor from the list.

We have placed Pernell McPhee on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. We also signed CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad. https://t.co/ZX0Qo3vi31 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2021

With McPhee and Justin Houston being added to the list in the last few days, the Ravens currently only have three outside linebackers on their roster in Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser. If McPhee and Houston are able to play on Sunday it will leave Baltimore without two important players on their front seven.