Ravens add two more players to Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens have seen injuries and COVID-19 decimate their roster over the course of the 2021 season. COVID has been ravaging their locker room as of late, and on Thursday the team made more moves relating to the virus.

Baltimore placed both tight end Josh Oliver and practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler on the list. Oliver and Streveler mark the 16th and 17th players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the Ravens, meaning that Baltimore has had at least one addition to to the list for eight consecutive days.

If players continue to be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the coming days for Baltimore, postponement could be a real option for the Ravens’ Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. It remains to be seen if there will be more Baltimore players who need to go on the list, but hopefully the worst days of the breakout are behind them, as they are running out of healthy bodies.