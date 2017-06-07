Ravens add tight end Ryan Malleck

Following the loss of Dennis Pitta to another hip injury, the Baltimore Ravens have added another tight end to their stable.

The team signed former New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Ryan Malleck on Tuesday. To make room on the roster, the Ravens waived/injured cornerback Carlos Davis, who sustained a fracture in his leg earlier this offseason.

Malleck signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech last year. He was released at the end of training camp after sustaining a neck injury in practice. He then signed a futures contract with the Steelers in February before being waived in May.

Malleck caught 45 passes for 484 yards and four touchdowns in his final two seasons at Virginia Tech.