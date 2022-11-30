Ravens add star WR in latest 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens put together an impressive 11-player rookie class over the course of the 2022 draft. They’ve already seen big contributions from players such as safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum, and they’ll look to add even more talent in the 2023 draft once it comes about.

While there’s still plenty of time before next year’s draft, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports put together his latest 2023 NFL mock draft in which he has Baltimore selecting at No. 27 overall. He has the team selecting star Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who Wilson calls a “bona fide deep threat”.

“Hyatt wasn’t in the first-round conversation heading into the season but he’s a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker’s Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona fide deep threat who consistently stacks defensive backs who have been helpless to do much about it all season.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire