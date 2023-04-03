Ravens add star USC WR in latest 2023 NFL mock draft by The Draft Network

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable hole to fill in their wide receiver room, as they have failed to address the position as needed so far through the 2023 offseason. Although they signed wideout Nelson Agholor from the New England Patriots, there is far more work to do if they want to have a competitive and well-rounded wide receiver room.

In his latest 2023 NFL mock draft, Damian Parson of The Draft Network added a potential star to Baltimore’s offense in wide receiver Jordan Addison. Parson talked about how Addison would be a nice complimentary piece to fellow wideouts Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay, adding another weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson, assuming he stays with the Ravens.

“Let’s assume Lamar Jackson remains a Raven in 2023. If so, adding wide receiver talent is important. Jordan Addison would be a nice complement to Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay at the wide receiver position. His route-running and ability to find soft spots in zone as a quick passing option would benefit this offense.”

Addison is one of the wide receivers slotted to go in the first round of this month’s draft, and should be a game-changer for whichever team drafts him. Baltimore could use the big-play ability of the former USC star, and his addition could form one of the brightest wide receiver trios in the NFL.

