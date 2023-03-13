Ravens add star CB in latest 2023 mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens currently hold the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. There are multiple different routes that they could go with the selection, but wide receiver and cornerback seem like the two biggest needs for Baltimore as the 2023 offseason continues.

In his latest 2023 NFL mock draft, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has the Ravens selecting one of the top cornerback options in the draft in Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon. Trapasso mentions how Witherspoon would fit what Baltimore needs cornerback wise, and has polished man-coverage skills to go along with his ultra-fiesty style of play.

“Witherspoon fits what the Ravens want out of their cornerbacks. He’s ultra-feisty with polished man-coverage skills.”

Witherspoon falling to No. 22 would be a dream for the Ravens, as they need more depth at the cornerback position and another quality option to put next to fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Witherspoon has true star potential, and could be the missing piece in Baltimore’s secondary.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire