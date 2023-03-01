Ravens add offensive line help in latest 2023 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of needs that need to be addressed during the 2023 offseason. While all eyes are currently on the unresolved situation between the team and quarterback Lamar Jackson, help at wide receiver, cornerback and other positions also loom large.

In his latest 2023 NFL mock draft, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has Baltimore beefing up their offensive line with the 22nd overall pick by selecting Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence. The Ravens could need a new starting left guard with the potential departure of Ben Powers, and Wilson mentioned Torrence’s strong year at Florida as well as a good Senior Bowl showing.

“Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn’t miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices and if history is any guide, he’ll be dominant in the NFL, too.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire