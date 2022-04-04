Ravens add numerous athletes in latest 7-round mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft is less than one month away, meaning that the Baltimore Ravens will be able to add plenty of talented playmakers to their team. Baltimore currently has 10 draft picks in this month’s draft, including nine in the first four rounds.

The Ravens have plenty of needs to fill, even after signing players such as safety Marcus Williams, offensive lineman Morgan Moses and defensive lineman Michael Pierce. The draft will be key for the team round out the rest of their roster with rookies that can contribute at a high level both right away and in the future.

Below we look at a full seven-round mock draft for Baltimore.

Round 1, Pick 14: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

(AP Photo/George Frey)

Lloyd is an extremely versatile piece, and can play at a high level both inside and outside. He is a great tackler, can rush the passer at a high level and uses his athleticism to his advantage, which helps him win many reps every game. He would be a great chess piece for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald in Baltimore.

Round 2, Pick 45: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens don’t need a wide receivers as badly as the previous few drafts, but it wouldn’t hurt for the team to look for a big-bodied receiver who can win in contested catch situations. Pickens has great hands, and would compliment the rest of the Baltimore receivers well.

Round 3, Pick 76: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Petit-Frere offers a unique blend of size, strength and athleticism, making him an enticing option as a mid-round tackle for Baltimore, especially with the uncertain health of Ronnie Stanley. The former Buckeye could step in and play on either side of the offensive line, offering valuable versatility.

Round 3, Pick 100: Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee

Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Butler has the makings of a three-down defensive lineman in the NFL, but it’s a question as to how his game could translate over to the next level. However, he’s an extremely high effort player that has an elite level of quickness to his game. That’s something the Ravens could use on their defensive line.

Story continues

Round 4, Pick 110: Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Wright projects as a slot cornerback in the NFL, and does many different things well. He’s around the ball, a great tackler, and is always in position to make a play. With Baltimore losing so many cornerbacks, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them take a player at the position even earlier than this.

Round 4: Pick 119: Deangelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Malone is a bit of a project at this stage of his football career, but has plenty of enticing things about his game that a team will most likely want to take a chance on in the mid-rounds. He is a high motor player with extreme quickness, and can also play the run well at times.

Round 4, Pick 128: Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Lindstrom could provide the Ravens with quality center depth after the departure of Bradley Bozeman. Even though the team has Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon waiting in the wings, Linstrom would be good insurance as a player who is sound in both run and pass protection,

Round 4, Pick 139: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Bryant would count as more cornerback depth for the Ravens, and could be used as a developmental piece who can also provide snaps as a special teamer early on. While he sometimes struggles with tackling he is sticky in coverage, and has the makings of a solid NFL cornerback with the right coaching.

Round 4, Pick 141: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore has been missing a quality third tight end option behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle ever since Hayden Hurst departed, and Okonkwo could be exactly what the team is looking for. He can line up in many different areas on the field and is a great pass catcher, using his athleticism to impact the game in numerous ways.

Round 5, Pick 196: Cam'Ron Harris, RB, Miami

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Harris would represent great value in the later rounds at running back, especially for a team like the Ravens. Baltimore already has two star running backs in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but both are coming off of torn ACLs. Harris is a do-it-all back who is speedy and can catch passes out of the backfield, but also play balanced.

1

1