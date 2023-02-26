Ravens add multiple CBs, QB in latest 2023 NFL two-round mock draft from CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking at every avenue to use each of their five 2023 draft selections in the best way possible. However, there are other ways for the team to acquire picks both before and on draft night, including the potential trade of star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In his latest 2023 NFL two-round mock draft, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports put together a scenario where Jackson was moved to the Washington Commanders for a package that included the No. 16 overall pick and the No. 47 overall pick. Baltimore first selects cornerback Cam Smith out of South Carolina at No. 16, who Trapasso calls an ultra-aggressive, ball-hawking player. He also outlines the full trade haul for Jackson.

“Smith is an ultra-aggressive, ball-hawking outside cornerback who’ll be a welcomed addition to the Ravens secondary after the Jackson trade. In the blockbuster swap, Baltimore gets this pick, Washington’s second-round and third-round picks (No. 48 overall and No. 98) a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-round selection.”

At No. 22, Trapasso has the Ravens selecting Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., doubling down at the position. He talks about how the fit between Porter and Baltimore would be “exquisite”.

“Porter’s dad is going to feel weird wearing Ravens gear around the house. This would be an exquisite fit, as Porter is one of the best man-coverage corners in this class. Yes, two of the class’s top corners for Baltimore in Round 1.”

With pick No. 48, the Ravens add Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker to the mix as someone who would in this scenario hopefully be the team’s signal caller of the future. Bringing in Smith and Porter Jr. would make Baltimore’s cornerback room one of the best in the business, and Hooker is a high-upside swing at the quarterback position that the Ravens would be able to take with Jackson’s departure.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire