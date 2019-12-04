Ravens add to interior offensive line and claim Hroniss Grasu; waive Zach Sieler

Andrew Gillis

Just two weeks after Matt Skura's season-ending injury and a short stint with Jake Brendel, the Ravens made another move for the interior of their offensive line. 

According to a report from Field Yates, the Ravens claimed Hroniss Grasu, a center, off waivers from the Titans.

In a corresponding move, the team waived Zach Sieler, according to Jamison Hensley.

Grasu was a third-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2015, where he spent three seasons. He later joined the Ravens in 2018, where he played three games before his release. After a quick stint in Miami, he joined the Titans, where he was on-and-off the roster until his release on Tuesday. 

The former Oregon Duck has played in 17 career games and made 13 careers starts. 

In order to make room, the Ravens had to waive Sieler, a defensive tackle selected in the seventh round in 2018. He was Ozzie Newsome's final pick as general manager.

Sieler spent time early in the season on the Ravens practice squad before making his season debut against the Steelers. He registered three tackles in four games.

