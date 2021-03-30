Ravens add game against Los Angeles Rams as part of 17-game schedule

Ryan Wormeli
·2 min read
Ravens add home game against the Rams as 17th game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL's long-rumored expansion of the regular season has finally come to fruition, as it was announced Tuesday afternoon that the league would be adding a 17th game to its annual slate.

The Ravens will be hosting the Los Angeles Rams at a date to be determined later (the NFL schedule release is expected to come in May) in what should be a great inter-conference matchup.

The preseason is going to be shortened to three weeks, with a bye week prior to the start of the regular season.

Every team is going to have to adjust to the new normal, but for the Ravens in 2021, this news means another high-profile matchup for fans to look forward to. 

The Ravens remain one of the most talented teams in the NFL, while the Rams were the league's best defense in 2021. Los Angeles added veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford over the offseason in a move they view as the final piece to a Super Bowl contender.

The last time these two teams faced, the Ravens blew out the Rams on Monday Night Football in Los Angeles, with MVP Lamar Jackson throwing for five touchdowns in a 45-6 victory.

The Ravens now have one of the most intriguing home schedules of any team in the league in 2021. Coming to M&T Bank this season will be the Chiefs, Packers, Colts and Rams, each of whom expects to be a Super Bowl contender in 2021. The Chargers and Vikings are also exciting, quality opponents coming to Baltimore in 2021, as are the always-tough AFC North matchups against the Browns, Steelers and Bengals.

There's a compelling argument for at least seven prime time-worthy matchups among that slate, so any fans planning to buy tickets this season already had a lot to look forward to. Now, they'll have one more strong opponent to prepare for.

