The Ravens placed five more players on their COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, including four defenders. They have 15 players, including practice squad players, on the list.

Baltimore has only 13 healthy defensive players on their active roster, with defensive end Calais Campbell (thigh) and cornerback Tavon Young (concussion) injured. Campbell was limited Wednesday, while Young did not practice.

Safety Geno Stone, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch were placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday. Practice squad offensive tackle David Sharpe joined them.

The Ravens are thin at outside linebacker with Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee both on the COVID-19 list, but they did get Daelin Hayes back to practice Wednesday from injured reserve. Hayes went on injured reserve Sept. 27 with an ankle injury, and then underwent a clean-up knee procedure that delayed his return.

Ravens add four more defensive players to COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk