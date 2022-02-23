Ravens add assistant head coach to Anthony Weaver’s title

The Ravens didn’t promote Anthony Weaver to defensive coordinator after parting ways with Wink Martindale earlier this year, but Weaver will have a new title for next season.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have named Weaver assistant head coach. He will continue to serve as the team’s defensive line coach as well.

Weaver interviewed for the coordinator post before the Ravens hired Mike Macdonald to fill the role. Weaver also popped up on the list of candidates when the Broncos and Vikings were looking for coordinators.

The 2021 season was Weaver’s first with the Ravens. He coached the Texans defensive line for the previous five seasons and he also served as their defensive coordinator in 2020.

