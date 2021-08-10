Ravens add another wide receiver to roster, waive tight end

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with plenty of injuries over the first few days of 2021 training camp, especially at wide receiver. Last week they signed wideout Michael Derius to add more depth to the position while some of their other receivers heal, and on Monday they added yet another pass catcher.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noted on Monday morning that wide receiver Siaosi Mariner was on the field with the team. While no roster move or corresponding move was announced, it seemed that he was a new addition to the roster.

Ravens haven’t roster move but they have new player on field: WR Siaosi Mariner. The Utah St product has worked out w Ravens before on tryout basis. No word on corresponding move. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 9, 2021

Later in the day, Zrebiec reported that in order to make room for Mariner, Baltimore was waiving second-year tight end Jacob Breeland.

To make room for WR Siaosi Mariner on roster, the Ravens waived TE Jake Breeland. The Ravens signed Breeland as an UDFA after the 2020 draft and had high hopes for him. But a knee injury he sustained in his final season at Oregon lingered. He never practiced with the Ravens. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 9, 2021

Mariner is a 6-foot-2, 190 pound receiver who accumulated 80 receptions for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns over his two years of college between Utah and Utah State. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 draft, but was waived in late-July.

A former University of Oregon star, Breeland signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 draft. Some viewed him as the best tight end prospect in the 2020 class before he suffered a gruesome knee injury just six games into his final college season after already putting up 26 receptions for 405 yards and six touchdowns. His injury never allowed him to play in a game or even step on the practice field for Baltimore.