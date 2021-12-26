Ravens add 12 players to game day roster ahead of Week 16 matchup vs. Bengals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Baltimore Ravens have seen injury after injury impact their team over the course of the 2021 season. Now with just three regular season games to go before the playoffs begin, COVID-19 has hit Baltimore hard, with many players being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the past week.

On Saturday, it was announced that quarterback Tyler Huntley was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and quarterback Lamar Jackson wouldn’t be traveling with the team, leaving just Josh Johnson as the only healthy signal caller on the Ravens’ roster. In light of all of their absences, the team added 12 players to their game day roster for Week 16, including quarterback Kenji Bahar, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and outside linebacker Daelin Hayes.

Baltimore will need every one of the elevated players to make an impact against the Cincinnati Bengals in what is the biggest matchup of the season for the Ravens. If Johnson goes down, Bahar suddenly becomes next in line. Watkins provides wide receiver depth, while Hayes will help out the outside linebacker position that is currently missing Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee.

Recommended Stories