Ravens activate WRs Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin from injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with plenty of injuries over the course of the 2021 season. Both multi-week and season-ending ailments have been a major factor during the year so far, but Baltimore is finally starting to get some of their players back from their extended absences, including a few playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

On Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN announced that the Ravens had activated wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve. Both players returning is an extremely positive development for the Baltimore offense, as they should each provide a big spark to the unit in multiple ways.

Ravens activated WRs Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from Injured Reserve in time for today’s practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2021

Bateman was the 27th pick in the 2021 draft, but the Ravens could look to ease him into the NFL game, as he missed a good chunk of training camp and the entire preseason, not to mention the first three games of the regular season. Boykin is known for his blocking in the run game, but hopefully can contribute more in the passing game this season.

Bateman and Boykin returned to practice on Wednesday and didn’t appear on the injury report. There is a chance that both could play in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Baltimore held them out on Sunday as they ramp up back into game action.