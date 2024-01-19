Ravens activate WR Devin Duvernay, DB Ar'Darius Washington but not TE Mark Andrews

The Ravens made it official Friday: Tight end Mark Andrews will not return to game action this week.

They activated two players from injured reserve back to the active roster, but neither was Andrews. The Ravens used their two open roster spots to add wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington off IR.

Andrews practiced every day this week and was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday.

Isaiah Likely, who leads the Ravens in receiving yards (322) and touchdown catches (five) since taking over as the starter in Week 12, will continue to handle Andrews' starting role this week.

"You see it game by game. [He was] getting better and better and making big-time plays," Andrews said of Likely, via Ryan Mink of the team website. "That's a credit to how hard he's worked. It's been awesome to see him do that. We're thankful to have him."

Washington returns from a chest injury that knocked him out in Week 2. He made six tackles and a sack in the season opener against the Texans while playing 73 percent of the defensive snaps.

He is needed with cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) ruled out.

Duvernay also is needed with returner Tylan Wallace ruled out with a knee injury.

Baltimore had two open roster spots after waiving receiver Laquon Treadwell and placing cornerback Pepe Williams back on IR.

The Ravens also announced Friday they have re-signed running back Melvin Gordon III to the practice squad. They replaced Gordon with running back Dalvin Cook on the 53-player roster earlier this week.

The team elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena and linebacker Josh Ross from the practice squad for Saturday's game.