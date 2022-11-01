Ravens activate Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo

The Ravens made Roquan Smith part of their linebacking corps in a Monday trade and they’re adding a couple of edge rushers to the active roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have activated Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo. Both players are coming off Achilles tears and were designated to return in mid-October, so they were nearing the end of the 21-day window to add them to the 53-man roster. If they were not activated this week, they would have become ineligible to play this year.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh signaled this move was coming on Monday and he said both players could return for Monday’s game against the Saints.

“They’ll both be activated and available. We’ll see what happens,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I think Tyus will be ready to play, for sure. It really kind of comes back to Tyus saying, ‘I’m going.’ He wants to be mentally ready to go. He has targeted this game, so we’ll see. I’m kind of counting on him, to be honest with you.”

Ojabo was a second-round pick this year, so he’ll be making his NFL debut once he is in the lineup. Bowser had seven sacks while starting every game for Baltimore last season.

