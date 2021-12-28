Ravens activate three players from Reserve/COVID-19 list, add one

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For two-straight seasons, the Baltimore Ravens have seen COVID-19 impact their roster in a major way. With a league-wide outbreak currently decimating many teams, Baltimore has certainly felt the impact of having so many players out, not just with COVID but due to injuries as well.

On Monday, the Ravens announced some good news as they revealed that they had activated outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, cornerback Jimmy Smith and practice squad wide receiver Jaylon Moore from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. However, they also placed practice squad safety Tony Jefferson on the list.

The returns of Smith and McPhee couldn’t have come at a better time, as Baltimore is extremely decimated at both cornerback and outside linebacker. Smith has missed the past two games, while McPhee has been out for a few months after spending time on injured reserve and then immediately being placed on the COVID list upon activation.

The loss of Jefferson is a bigger one than some people might think. He played very well in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and has been a solid depth piece since returning to Baltimore.

Recommended Stories