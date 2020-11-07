Ravens activate six players from Reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens got all six players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list that were classified as high-risk contacts of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

They activated cornerback Terrell Bonds (who was restored to the practice squad), Tyus Bowser, DeShon Elliott, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison and Patrick Queen to the roster after the five day mandatory waiting period concluded. All will be eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Colts, though Fort was listed as out for the game with a finger injury.

The Ravens also got outside linebacker Matthew Judon back Thursday. He was a full participant in Thursday and Friday’s practice.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith, expected to replace Humphrey in the lineup, is questionable for Sunday’s game with a back injury. Smith’s absence could leave the Ravens dangerously thin at cornerback against the Colts.

But with every player who was identified as a close contact of Humphrey’s back in the mix, the Ravens’ defense has taken a necessary step for Sunday’s crucial game against the Colts.