A day before the Ravens face the Colts, six more Baltimore players have returned to the active roster from the COVID-19 reserve list.

They are linebacker Patrick Queen, linebacker Malik Harrison, linebacker L.J. Fort, linebacker Tyus Bowser, safety DeShon Elliott, and cornerback Terrell Bonds. (Fort separately has a finger injury, and he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.)

Linebacker Matthew Judon previously returned to the active roster from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The seven Ravens players landed in the COVID category because of their proximity to cornerback Marlon Humphrey, whose Week Eight game-day sample generated a positive result.

While all players (except Humphrey and Fort) will be available to play on Sunday, they won’t be as prepared as they would have been. That’s one of the realities of the league’s COVID-19 protocols, which attempt to seal off a potential outbreak before it happens — even if that creates a competitive disadvantage for a team.

Ravens activate six more from COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk