Ravens activate Rashod Bateman off PUP list

The Ravens have gotten a key offensive player back on the practice field.

Receiver Rashod Bateman has been cleared to participate and was activated off the physically unable to perform list, Baltimore announced on Wednesday.

Bateman has been recovering from foot surgery after an injury prematurely ended his second season.

The No. 27 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Bateman caught 46 passes for 515 yards with a touchdown as a rookie. He then caught 15 passes for 285 yards with two TDs in six games last year.

Bateman is expected to be another significant piece of Baltimore’s revamped passing attack under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. With tight end Mark Andrews already in tow, the Ravens added Zay Flowers through the draft and Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency for quarterback Lamar Jackson.