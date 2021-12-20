The Ravens announced a pair of roster moves involving edge defenders on Monday afternoon.

Pernell McPhee has been activated from injured reserve after missing five games with a knee injury. They also placed Justin Houston on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Houston had four tackles and a half-sack in Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Packers. He has 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his 13 starts this season.

The Ravens have six other players on the COVID-19 reserve list at the moment.

McPhee had 14 tackles and a sack while making nine appearances as a reserve. If Houston remains out through the entire week, McPhee will help replace him against the Bengals.

Ravens activate Pernell McPhee from IR, put Justin Houston on COVID reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk