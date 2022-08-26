Ravens activate OT Ronnie Stanley from PUP list after passed physical

The Baltimore Ravens saw injuries tear through their roster over the course of the 2021 season. One of the positions that was impacted more than others was the offensive line, which saw multiple combinations be deployed throughout the year.

The player that Baltimore undoubtedly missed the most last year on their line was offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. The All-Pro was injured in the middle of the 2020 season and missed the rest of the year, then was only able to return for the opening game of 2021 before opting for another surgery on his ankle, ending his season.

There’s been mystery surrounding when Stanley could make his return, but on Friday the Ravens announced that Stanley passed his physical and was removed from the physically unable to perform list.

T Ronnie Stanley has passed his physical. LB Tyus Bowser has been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. We have also signed P Cameron Dicker. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 26, 2022

#Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley has passed a physical and is being removed off the PUP list. After being most of the last two seasons, Baltimore is hoping to have him back at full strength. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 26, 2022

Stanley is one of the best tackles in the NFL, excelling in both run blocking and pass protection. His loss has been felt in a huge way ever since he’s been unable to suit up, and while it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to play in Week 1 against the New York Jets, his activation is a very promising sign and a positive development.

