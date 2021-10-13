Ravens activate OLB Jaylon Ferguson from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens have put together a strong start to the 2021 season, accumulating a 4-1 record despite dealing with a plethora of absences due to injuries and other reasons. One of the players forced to miss games is outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who has been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Week 3.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they activated Ferguson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and that he would begin to practice again ahead of the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jaylon Ferguson (Reserve/COVID-19) has been activated and will practice today. pic.twitter.com/6sRirHsMKD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 13, 2021

Ferguson was placed on the list leading up to the Ravens’ Week 3 matchup with the Detroit Lions. The third-year defensive end has missed team practices and three straight games since September 24th. In two games played this season, Ferguson has two combined tackles on 11 defensive snaps.

The Ravens have a tough matchup against Los Angeles on Sunday. The Chargers have averaged 108.4 rushing yards and 303 passing yards per game. Ferguson will give Baltimore an added defensive boost to get into the backfield of such an explosive offense.