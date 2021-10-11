The Ravens will have a new wide receiver available for Monday night’s game against the Colts.

The team announced that Miles Boykin has been activated from injured reserve. Boykin returned to practice a couple of weeks ago after hurting his hamstring early in training camp.

First-round pick Rashod Bateman was designated to return from injured reserve on the same day as Boykin, but he has not been added to the active roster. Bateman had groin surgery and is targeting the Week Six game against the Chargers for his return to action.

The Ravens also promoted tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad. Running back Le’Veon Bell was not promoted after making his Ravens debut last weekend.

Ravens activate Miles Boykin ahead of Monday night’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk