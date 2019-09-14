Ravens activate Maurice Canady from practice squad

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Ravens promoted cornerback Maurice Canady from the practice squad Saturday, the team announced.

Baltimore waived offensive tackle Greg Senat in a corresponding move.

The Ravens have ruled out cornerback Jimmy Smith for Sunday with a knee injury and cornerback Marlon Humphrey is questionable with a back injury, though coach John Harbaugh expects him to play.

Canady, a four-year veteran, has made 26 tackles, one pass defensed and eight special teams tackles in his career. He earned a game ball after a pass breakup on fourth down in the Ravens’ 23-16 victory over the Colts in 2017.

The Ravens selected Canady in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

