Ravens activate Matthew Judon from COVID list to 53-man roster

The Ravens got some good news Thursday as they announced outside linebacker Matthew Judon was activated to the 53-man roster from the COVID-19 list.

Judon was identified as a close contact of Marlon Humphrey’s, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Judon had to sit out five days while isolating and testing negative before he returned to practice. He did so Thursday and was a full participant.

Seven players, including Judon, were identified as high-risk close contacts. They were: Inside linebackers Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison and L.J. Fort, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Terrell Bonds.

All remain on the COVID-19 reserve list and will until Saturday, at which point they can be elevated to the 53-man roster and eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

So far this week, the Ravens have had to practice with a limited roster before one of their more important games of the regular season.