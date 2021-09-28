Ravens activate LB Josh Bynes to 53-man roster

Injuries have plagued the Baltimore Ravens thus far during the 2021 season. With outside linebacker Daelin Hayes being placed on injured reserve on Monday, Baltimore had to fill yet another void as best as they could. The team decided to grab a veteran inside linebacker off of the practice squad, who has a decade of NFL experience and is on his third stint with the Ravens.

On Tuesday Baltimore announced that inside linebacker Josh Bynes was promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

We have activated Josh Bynes to the 53-man roster and signed Jordan Richards to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Hb23ulbL8D — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 28, 2021

Bynes went undrafted in 2011 and signed with the Ravens in July of that year. Since entering the league, the inside linebacker has bounced around from five different teams, including spending five years in Baltimore. Bynes is best remembered for his tackle in Super Bowl XLVII in which he knocked down wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. on a free kick that sealed the Ravens 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, winning the organization their second championship.