Ravens activate four players off reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens got a few more reinforcements Tuesday as they activated four players (defensive tackle Brandon Williams, quarterback Trace McSorley and cornerbacks Tavon Young and Khalil Dorsey) off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Both Young and Dorsey are on injured reserve. Young is out for the season and Dorsey is ineligible to be activated off IR in time for the Steelers game — though he can return for next Tuesday against the Cowboys.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ravens’ COVID list is as follows, sorted by position: QB Lamar Jackson, RB Mark Ingram, RB J.K. Dobbins, FB Patrick Ricard, WR Willie Snead, TE Mark Andrews, OL Patrick Mekari, OL Matt Skura, OL Will Holden, DE Calais Campbell, DE Jihad Ward, DT Justin Madubuike, OLB Pernell McPhee, OLB Matthew Judon, CB Terrell Bonds (IR) and LS Morgan Cox.

Williams, who suffered an ankle injury against the Patriots, is an unknown for Wednesday’s game against the Steelers. His presence in the middle absent Calais Campbell, Jihad Ward and Justin Madubuike would undoubtedly help a decimated Ravens front. Either way, it’s a welcome sign for the Ravens that he’s off the COVID list.

McSorley could play as the backup tomorrow, though he hasn’t practiced in nearly two weeks. With quarterback Lamar Jackson definitely out of the game, Robert Griffin III is set to take over as the starter with practice squad call-up Tyler Huntley as his backup. If the Ravens feel comfortable putting McSorley in that position, he’ll be the backup.

Kickoff on Wednesday is scheduled for 3:40 pm, but the Ravens might have more reinforcements on the way.

Running backs Ingram and Dobbins will fly to Pittsburgh separately tomorrow, as they’re both scheduled to come off the COVID list before the Steelers game. Even with a depleted offensive line, the Ravens will take whatever they can get.

With no new players added to the COVID-19 list today, the outbreak in Baltimore appears to have been curbed.