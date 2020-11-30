Ravens activate four players from COVID-19 list

The Ravens are waiting for word about whether they’ll be traveling to Pittsburgh on Monday in order to face the Steelers on Tuesday night and they’ll have a few players back from the COVID-19 reserve list if they do make the trip.

The team announced on Monday that right tackle D.J. Fluker, linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and defensive back Iman Marshall have been activated. They were four of the more than 20 players that landed on the list during the outbreak that forced the game against Pittsburgh to be postponed.

Marshall is on injured reserve and will not play on Tuesday.

The Ravens also activated guard Tyre Phillips from injured reserve and formally added defensive back Davontae Harris to the 53-man roster after claiming him off of waivers.

Linebacker Matthew Judon, tight end Mark Andrews, and wide receiver Willie Snead were officially placed on the reserve list after testing positive over the weekend. Cornerback Terrell Bonds joined them, although he, like Marshall, is on injured reserve.

