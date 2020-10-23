Ravens activate DT Brandon Williams off COVID-19 list
On the day the Ravens added to their already fearsome defensive line by trading for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, another defensive lineman came back to the team. The Ravens announced they’ve activated defensive tackle Brandon Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list, making him eligible to practice and play. Williams was a last-second scratch from Baltimore’s Week 6 tilt against the Eagles, getting moved to the COVID-19 list the day before the game. Though he didn’t test positive himself, Williams was in close contact with someone who had come down with the virus.