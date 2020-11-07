Ravens activate Dez Bryant for Week 9 vs. Colts

Dez Bryant is officially making his comeback. After not playing in a professional football game since the end of the 2017 season, Bryant will be active for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens have actived Bryant from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Bryant was signed to the practice squad in late October. He was last with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 before suffering an Achilles injury before his first game with the team.

Baltimore’s offense has been in need of the help at wide receiver. Tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise Brown have been Lamar Jackson’s primary targets with the others falling inconsistently behind them. Entering Week 9, the Ravens’ offense ranks 31st in passing yards.

He topped 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions with the Dallas Cowboys each year from 2012-2014. Even in his final two years in Dallas, Bryant was still a productive player, putting up a combined 119 receptions for 1,634 yards and 14 touchdowns.

