Ravens activate defensive tackle Brandon Williams off Reserve/COVID-19 list

Five days after initially placing Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Baltimore Ravens have reactivated their star defensive tackle.

Brandon Williams has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/jEy0xBIWdb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2020

Williams' reinstatement to the active roster comes at a great time for the Ravens, who are scheduled to face their biggest rivals after the bye week when the Steelers come to town. Williams will be rejoining a defense that just added star edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, bolstering an already-strong pass rush.

Williams never tested positive for the coronavirus, but was placed on the list after coming into close contact with somebody who did. The Ravens followed protocol by taking Williams off the roster, and they are now in a position where it's considered safe to bring him back.

Without their star defensive lineman, the Ravens struggled to stop Philadelphia on the ground in Week 6. The Eagles rushed for 194 yards on just 18 attempts, averaging a whopping 10.8 yards per carry. The Ravens have historically struggled without Williams in the lineup, so they will be happy to have him back against a Steelers team ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing yards per game.