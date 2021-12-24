The Ravens got a couple of members of their active roster back from the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday.

Safety Chuck Clark and center Trystan Colon have been activated and will be available to play against the Bengals on Sunday. The team also activated practice squad running back Nate McCrary.

Clark missed last Sunday’s loss to the Packers and his return helps shore up a defense that’s been depleted by injuries and COVID-19 this week. He had 58 tackles and a sack while starting the first 13 games of the season.

Clark was replaced in the lineup by Geno Stone, who is now on the COVID reserve list with nine other members of the active roster. Some of those players could still return in time to play against Cincinnati.

Ravens activate Chuck Clark, Trystan Colon from COVID-19 reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk