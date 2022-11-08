Ravens fourth-round pick Charlie Kolar has not played a game yet this season, but the rookie tight end will be eligible to be in the lineup when the team returns from its bye week against the Panthers in Week 11.

The Ravens announced that they have activated Kolar off of injured reserve. Kolar had sports hernia surgery this summer and went on injured reserve after the team set its initial 53-man roster.

Kolar has been back at practice for the last few weeks and he will be taking the roster spot that opened up when wide receiver Rashod Bateman was placed on injured reserve.

“He’s looked really good,” head coach John Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He’s a young player, and he missed a lot of time during training camp so he’s still developing, but he’s out there [and] he looks good. He’s so talented, he’s so big, he has great hands. He wants to do well; he’s very conscientious. He had three good weeks of practice, so I anticipate him being brought up this week.”

Mark Andrews, Josh Oliver, Nick Boyle, and Kolar’s fellow rookie Isaiah Likely are also on the roster at tight end in Baltimore.

Ravens activate Charlie Kolar originally appeared on Pro Football Talk