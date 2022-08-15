Ravens activate CB Marcus Peters, S Ar’Darius Washington off of PUP list

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
The Baltimore Ravens went through a plethora of injuries during the 2021 season. While they started 8-3 through their first 11 games, their injuries caught up to them en route to suffering through a six-game losing streak to end the year.

Two of the players that Baltimore lost were cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive back Ar’Darius Washington. Peters tore his ACL right before the year began, which was a crushing blow to the Ravens’ secondary. Washington on the other hand broke his foot in a mid-season practice, which caused him to miss the rest of the year.

On Monday, Baltimore received multiple pieces of good news, as Peters and Washington were activated from the physically unable to perform list and took the field for practice for the first time this offseason.

The Ravens’ secondary struggled mightily in 2021, registering bottom-five finishes in multiple different categories. The team also finished tied for 29th in turnovers on the year, something that having a player like Peters would have helped with tremendously. Both Peters and Washington will likely be eased back into action, but the fact that they were able to return to the field is a great sign for their availability in Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

