Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday after missing last week’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Williams was deemed a close contact of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who tested positive last week.

Williams has three tackles in two games played for Baltimore so far this season. Williams left the Ravens’ Week Two win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter due to a neck injury. He had returned to limited participation in practice last week prior to going on the COVID-19 list.

The Ravens face the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

Ravens activate Brandon Williams from COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk