Ravens activate 6 players from COVID-19 list before game vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) activated six players from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 to begin the week, there were six players deemed high-risk, close contact. This meant they had to be placed on the COVID-19 list until they tested negative for five consecutive days.

All six players were able to do so and were activated on Saturday. Even without the benefit of practicing throughout the week, they will be suiting up against the Colts on Sunday.

These are the six players that were activated on Saturday:

LB Patrick Queen

LB Matthew Judon

LB L.J. Fort

OLB Tyus Bowser

S DeShon Elliott

LB Malik Harrison

CB Terrell Bonds

The Colts and Ravens are set to kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

List