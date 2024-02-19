Ravens 7-round mock draft 2.0 as we look towards NFL free agency

The Ravens are looking to regroup after exiting the playoffs via a disastrous 17-10 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Baltimore is currently 20th in the NFL in cap space, with $7.3 million available, and there will be critical decisions regarding several vital contributors and two All-Pros.

And they’re spending about $120+ million plus on the offensive side of the football.

Baltimore also has 29 players scheduled to hit free agency, and some tough decisions will be made regarding who returns.

With the Reese’s Senior Bowl complete and the NFL scouting combine approaching, we’re looking at the Ravens Wire’s second seven-round mock draft of the offseason via PFF.

RD1: Pick 30 Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Baltimore could move on from Ronnie Stanley (OT) and Morgan Moses (OT), and Guyton provides an elite upside with excellent quickness and the potential to anchor either tackle spot for a decade.

Guyton He has allowed one sack over 29 career games (15 starts)

Rd2: Pick 62 Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

We constructed this mock draft before the Ravens re-signed Nelson Agholor, but McMillan still offers tremendous potential for replacing Odell Beckham if he departs.

There was some thought McMillan might return to Washington for a fifth season with the Huskies after a 2023 campaign that was limited due to injury. McMillan suffered a leg injury during a Week 3 win at Michigan State, missing four games and playing just a few snaps in four others before getting back into the rotation in the Apple Cup win over Washington State.

McMillan put his full arsenal on display in the Pac-12 championship game win over Oregon when he had nine catches for 131 yards. McMillan caught touchdown passes in the Sugar Bowl win over Texas and the championship game loss to Michigan.

He finished the season with 45 catches for 559 yards and five touchdowns after having 79 receptions for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2022 season.

Rd3: Pick 93 Sione Vaki, S, Utah

A do-it-all safety that can replace Geno Stone while making Kyle Hamilton more dynamic, Vaki stepped in and played running back for Utah, starting against the Cal Golden Bears and playing safety on defense.

Against the USC Trojans the following week, where the versatile player was Utah’s leading receiver, Vaki recorded five catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Utes to victory.

Vaki showed off his two-way ability against No. 5 Washington, helping to keep the Utes in the game with big plays on both sides of the ball.

A hybrid defender in the NFL, Vaki played in 26 games for the Utes with 17 starts, logging 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception, and two pass breakups in 2023 while also carrying the ball 42 times on offense for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Vaki caught the ball 11 times for 203 yards and three more scores.

Rd4: Pick 131 Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) takes off on a 50-yard run during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14.

With three running backs headed for free agency and Keaton Mitchell rehabbing a torn ACL, Eric DeCosta lands a ready-made, NFL-caliber running back.

A player who didn’t offer much in the passing game with the Badgers in the Big 10, Allen was recruited as a linebacker out of high school but quickly found his way to starting running back as a freshman.

The Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, joined Ron Dayne, James White, and Jonathan Taylor as one of only three freshmen to rush for 1,000 yards at Wisconsin.

In three seasons, Allen rushed for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns on 597 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. He posted over 1,100 yards from scrimmage in his three seasons at Wisconsin.

In head coach Luke Fickell’s first season in Wisconsin, Allen’s production dropped in the Air Raid attack under offensive coordinator Phil Longo, as his 81 carries in 11 games ranked as his lowest-ever mark.

Rd4: Pick 134 Maason Smith, DT, LSU

Justin Madubuike is a free agent, and Broderick Washington didn’t play up to his standard in 2023.

Smith, a former five-star prospect out of Louisiana, played just two seasons with the Bayou Bengals, missing the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in the season opener.

In 2023, he tallied 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass breakups in 12 games.

Rd5: Pick 165 Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

A talented dual-threat player, Laube was a small school prospect who displayed his talent at the Senior Bowl and could be a player to watch.

Laube rushed for 2,773 yards and 29 touchdowns on 556 carries throughout his 46 career appearances, and in 2023, the New Hampshire product produced 749 rushing yards and 699 receiving yards last season, totaling 1,448 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He could add talent to multiple positions, including special teams.

Rd7: Pick 248 Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson are both unrestricted free agents, and Baltimore must add depth behind Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens took a flyer on Malik Cunningham toward the end of the regular season, but he’s listed as a dual-threat player.

Tagovailoa’s waiver for an additional year of eligibility was denied despite coach Nick Saban and Alabama writing a solid plea of support to the NCAA.

Projected as a Day 3 pick, Tagovailoa played five seasons, including his freshman year at Alabama in 2019. He became the Big Ten’s all-time passing leader in four years at Maryland, throwing for 11,256 yards while completing more than 66% of his passes in his final three years at Maryland.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire