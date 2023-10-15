Ravens take 6-3 lead in field goal-filled first quarter in London

It's been all field goals early in London.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has two field goals and Titans kicker Nick Folk has one as the Ravens have taken a 6-3 lead.

Both John Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel have eschewed opportunities to go for it on fourth down and instead settled for field goals, in a game that has seen some long offensive drives but no trips into the end zone.

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham had a 32-yard catch and run that was his longest play since 2021 when he was with the Rams, for the biggest highlight so far.

Titans tight end John Whyle left the game for an apparent concussion check after taking a hard hit after a catch.