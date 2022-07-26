Ravens 53-man roster predictions ahead of 2022 training camp

The Baltimore Ravens are set to kick off 2022 training camp on Wednesday, July 27th as the 2022 season quickly approaches. The team went through a challenging 2021 campaign that saw them finish with an 8-9 record and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Baltimore attacked the 2022 offseason in multiple different ways, and have built a very solid roster that’s full of star power and depth all across the board. Add in the fact that the team is expected to return their injured stars at full strength during 2022 and the Ravens look to once again be a force to be reckoned with.

Ahead of training camp, we take a look at a 53-man roster prediction for Baltimore and what their final team could look like after cut-down day.

Quarterback

(AP Photo/David Becker)

Quarterback (2):

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley

Baltimore could opt to keep three quarterbacks, but it feels like with how much talent they have elsewhere plus the need to keep more players at other positions, two signal callers on the active roster should be the answer. Brett Hundley and Anthony Brown could be practice squad candidates with a strong training camp and preseason showing.

Running back

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Running back (4):

JK Dobbins

Gus Edwards

Mike Davis

Tyler Badie

Baltimore’s running back situation will depend on if Dobbins and/or Edwards needs to spend time on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. If both are healthy entering Week 1, only two other running backs could be needed. If not, then Justice Hill, Nate McCreary or Corey Clement could earn a spot on the roster

Fullback

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Fullback (1):

Patrick Ricard

The Ravens only need one fullback on their roster, and Ricard is the obvious choice. Ben Mason will provide some solid depth, assuming he’s on the team’s practice squad to start the year.

Wide Receiver

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Wide Receiver (5):

Rashod Bateman

Devin Duvernay

James Proche II

Tylan Wallace

Shemar Bridges

Baltimore could opt to only keep five wide receivers after trading away former No. 1 wideout Marquise Brown. Bateman, Duvernay, Proche, and Wallace all seem like certain locks, but the fifth spot could come down to an undrafted free agent such as Bridges, Makai Polk, Devon Williams or Slade Bolden. Binjimen Victor and Jaylon Moore are also in the mix.

Story continues

Tight End

Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tight End (4):

Mark Andrews

Nick Boyle

Charlie Kolar

Isaiah Likely

There’s no way that the Ravens let go of Andrews, and Boyle, Kolar and Likely all seem like surefire locks as well. That leaves Josh Oliver on the outside looking in, who could be traded if there’s no roster spot available for him due to his potential.

Offensive Line

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Offensive Line (9):

Ronnie Stanley

Morgan Moses

Ja’Wuan James

Daniel Faalele

Kevin Zeitler

Patrick Mekari

Tyre Phillips

Ben Cleveland

Tyler Linderbaum

Baltimore made sure to beef up their offensive line during the 2022 offseason, and it shows with how much depth they have, specifically at the tackle position. The Ravens might have to make some tough decisions on cut down day, which includes leaving center Trystan Colon off of the roster in this scenario. However, if Stanley has to spend time on the PUP list, Colon could be the final offensive lineman added.

Defensive Line

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Defensive Line (6)

Calais Campbell

Michael Pierce

Brent Urban

Justin Madubuike

Broderick Washington

Travis Jones

One of the deepest positions on the Ravens’ roster is at defensive line, where they have a plethora of star power and key depth pieces. The mix of veteran and young talent should help the group sustain success for the entirety of the season.

Outside Linebacker

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Outside Linebacker: (4)

Odafe Oweh

Daelin Hayes

Justin Houston

Jeremiah Moon

This assumes that both Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo start the year on either the PUP list or injured reserve, which seems like a somewhat likely outcome. Moon is one of the many players that could be competing for the final outside linebacker spot with others such as Vince Biegel, Steven Means and Chuck Wiley, assuming the team only keeps four at the position initially.

Inside Linebacker

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Inside Linebacker (4)

Patrick Queen

Malik Harrison

Josh Bynes

Zakoby McClain

The Ravens might not need to keep as many inside linebackers on their team in 2022 as they have in previous years due to the team having so many versatile secondary members that can play up in the box. McClain gets the nod for the final spot at the position for now, but other challengers include Kristian Welch, Josh Ross and others.

Cornerback

(AP Foto/Elaine Thompson)

Cornerback (6):

Marlon Humphrey

Marcus Peters

Kyler Fuller

Brandon Stephens

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Pepe Williams

What positions people classify Stephens at has varied, but it’s anticipated that he sees an uptick in playing time at cornerback this year. Baltimore has a very solid cornerback room, and the re-addition of Peters will make them a force to be reckoned with.

Safety

Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark runs with for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Safety (5):

Chuck Clark

Marcus Williams

Kyle Hamilton

Tony Jefferson II

Geno Stone

It feels like there could be a positional battle brewing for the final spot in the secondary between Stone and Ar’Darius Washington, but for now the edge goes to Stone based off of his experience level and production when compared to Washington. Baltimore’s safety room is rich in talent, and should be one of the best units on the team in 2022.

Specialists

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Specialists (3):

Justin Tucker

Jordan Stout

Nick Moore

No surprises here, as Tucker returns for his 11th year in the NFL while Stout gears up for his rookie season after the retirement of Sam Koch. Moore enters his second season as Baltimore’s full-time long snapper.

1

1