Ravens 27, Bucs 22: Everything you need to know about Tampa Bay’s Week 8 loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers extended their losing streak to three games Thursday night, falling 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens in front of their home crowd at Raymond James Stadium, and a national audience in prime time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucs’ Week 8 loss:

Final Score: Ravens 27, Bucs 22

Keys to the Game

Wearing Down

Baltimore dominated time of possession (38:23 to 21:37), as the Bucs struggled to move the ball effectively on offense for most of the game yet again. This led to a tired Tampa Bay defense in the second half, making things even more difficult on a unit that was already missing a handful of starters due to injury. The Ravens finished the game with 233 yards rushing, averaging a ridiculous 7.5 yards per carry.

Missed Opportunities

From more drops on deep passes to back-to-back penalties in goal-to-go situations (one of which wiped a touchdown off the board), the Bucs beat themselves for much of the game. They wasted a strong start on both sides of the ball, falling back into a pattern of predictable play-calling and inconsistent fundamentals.

Still No Takeaways

The Bucs defense has now gone four straight games without forcing a single turnover, failing to turn the tide with splash plays and give the offense shorter fields to work with. It’s not surprising given the players they’re missing, especially in the secondary, but going that long without a turnover is unacceptable.

It was over when...

The Ravens recovered an onside kick that could have given Tampa Bay one last shot at making a last-second comeback victory.

Players of the Game

WR Mike Evans

6 receptions, 123 yards

OLB Shaq Barrett

4 tackles, 3 TFL, sack

WR Chris Godwin

6 receptions, 75 yards

K Ryan Succop

3/3 FGs, 1/1 PAT, 10 points

P Jake Camarda

5 punts, 267 yards, 53.4 average, 2 inside 20, 66 long

Injury to Insult

On top of a third straight defeat, the Bucs may have suffered an even bigger loss that could impact them the rest of the year.

Pro Bowl outside linebacker Shaq Barrett left the game in the third quarter, and he’s feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, which would end his 2022 season.

Barrett was dominant Thursday night before leaving the game, racking up three tackles for loss and a sack. Losing him for the rest of the year would be another massive blow to Tampa Bay’s chances of bouncing back from their slow start.

What's Next?

Tampa Bay gets a mini-bye week thanks to the Thursday night game before hosting the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

